SSS vs TVH Nature Isle T10, Dream11 Prediction, Lineups & Best Picks, Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Valley Hikers

SSS vs TVH Dream11 Nature Isle T10, Dream11 Prediction, Lineups & Best Picks, Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Valley Hikers:- Nature Isle T10 2022 is going to play a match between SSS (Sari Sari Sunrises) and TVH (Valley Hikers). This match is going to play on Wednesday 4 December 2022 at 07:00 pm at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, West Indies.

If we talk about the previous matches’ performances of both teams, Sari Sari Sunrises had played a total of nine matches in this tournament in which they faced five wins and four losses and are currently ranked at the 3rd position in the points table. Valley Hikers had played a total of nine matches in this tournament in which they faced five wins and four losses and are currently ranked at the 2nd position in the points table. Both teams perform similar game plays and there is not much difference between both teams.

SSS vs TVH Match Details

Match: Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Valley Hikers (SSS vs TVH)

Tournament: Nature Isle T10 2022 League

Date: Wednesday 4 January 2023

Time: 07:00 pm

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, West Indies

SSS vs TVH Possible Playing XI

The Valley Hikers (TVH) Possible Playing XI: Gidron Pope, Brian Joseph, Sherlon George, Kyle Cabey, Jamie James, Alex Antoine, Kyron Phillip, Kevin James, Delaney Alexander, Odiamar Honore, and Jaiden Joseph

Sari Sari Sunrisers (SSS) Possible Playing XI: Casimir Benjamin, Kershaski Jno Lewis, Stephan Pascal, Kirsten Casimir, Jason Paris, Adrien Matthew, Kimiah Straun, Redhead Nicklaus, Abishai Etienne, Sadrack Descartes, and Shane Shillingford

SSS vs TVH Who Will Win?

According to weather reports, there is no chance of rain on the match day. Pitch is balanced for both batters and the bowlers.