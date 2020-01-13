Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in January 2020 :- Looking for the Best Phones under Rs 20,000 in JKanuary 2020? Don’t worry, as you are at the right place. With the help of this article we are going to provide you top four best choices under Rs 20,000, out of which you can choose any. So, let’s get started….

Redmi K20

Price: Rs 19,999

The K20 Pro is the flagship smartphone which sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The smartphone also includes a 6.39-inch AMOLED display, this marks the first ever Redmi smartphone with an AMOLED display.

The screen resolution of K20 Pro is 1080×2340 pixels with the Aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone is also being protected by Gorilla Glass 5 protection, not only in the front but also at the back so that it can resist any wear caused by daily use.

In addition to that Xiaomi has also picked for a limited incline pattern for the back which then further helps the device to stand out from others. The Redmi K20 Pro also supports fast charging, but it also doesn’t comprises of a fast charger in the box, just like it doesn’t include any headphones in the box.

Vivo S1 Pro

Price: Rs 19,999

Vivo S1 Pro smartphone was launched last year on 19th November 2019. The phone comprises of a 6.38 inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It comes with 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and runs on a 4500mAh non-removable battery. The Vivo S1 Pro supports proprietary fast charging.

Talking about the cameras, the Vivo S1 Pro on the rear packs a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture; a second 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture; a third 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture as well as a fourth camera of 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera sports a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, with an f/2.0 aperture.

Realme XT

The highly anticipated Realme XT was launched in India on September 13, 2019. The Realme X is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, the same processor which is powering the lately launched Realme 5 Pro. The smartphone also support storage expandability up to 256GB via microSD card, a feature that was not present on the Realme X.

The Realme XT is also going to be the first 64MP quad camera phone to launch in India. The launch of the phone comes soon after the Realme 5 as well as Reame 5 Pro, which also highlighted the quad cameras.

Furthermore to a 64MP quad camera system, the Realme XT also comprised of a Snapdragon 712 SoC, Dewdrop AMOLED display, premium glass design as well as up to 8GB of RAM, among other features.

Redmi 8 Pro

Price: Rs 14,999

The biggest highlight of this phone is its 64-megapixel based quad-camera set-up. But while cameras are a big highlight, the Redmi Note 8 Pro also provide a premium glass design as well as a large 4,500mAh battery.

The Redmi phone comes powered by a Helio G90T processor, because of which it lets to offer smooth mobile gaming when combined with the phone’s 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.