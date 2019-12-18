CBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2020 Examination Released cbse.nic.in Details Here :- CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet Out: For all those students, who have been eagerly waiting for their CBSE class 12th date sheet, the great news is that the time table for the exam is now finally out.

CBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2020

All the students who are going to take part in it can now search it on the official website of CBSE, the link for which is cbse.nic.in. Students on the other hand are also requested to visit CBSE website at cbse.nic.in to check their class 12th date sheet.

According to the date sheet the board exam is going to begin from February 15, 2020 (Monday) and is then going to conclude on March 30, 2020 (Monday). Along with the class 12th date sheet, CBSE has also released the class 10th date sheet on the official website.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10 as well as class 12 examinations from February 15, 2020. The exams for class 12 are going to conclude on March 30 and the class 10 exams are going to end on March 20, the board announced on Tuesday.

CBSE 2020 12th Board Exam Admit Card: Content

The Admit Card for Class 12th CBSE 2020 Board Exams comprises of several details which are very useful for the candidates at the time of their examination, such as:

Name of the candidate

Registration ID

Roll number

Student’s Photograph

Signature of the candidate

Mother’s name

Father’s name

Subjects with Exam Dates, days, and timings

Exam Centre Specifics

Address of Examination Centre

Instruction for Candidates

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet: Steps To Check

In order to check your CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet, follow these step by step procedure which are as follows:

Step 1: At first, you have to visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says class 12 board exam date sheet’

Step 3: After that click on the link

Step 4: Now, a new page will appear with a pdf file

Step 5: At last, just simply open the pdf and download it and take a print out of for future reference

Previous year, the board exams for class 10th were held from March 7 to 29, 2019. Talking about previous years’ exam for Class 12, then the board exams were held from March 2 to April 2, 2019.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet: Important Information

Official website of CBSE to check the date sheet: cbse.nic.in

Class 12 board exam Starting Date: From 15th February 2020

Class 12 board exam Concluding Date: 30th March 2020

Class 10 board exam Starting Date: From 15th February 2020

Class 10 board exam Concluding Date: 20th March 2020