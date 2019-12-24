DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020: 1817 vacancies, Apply @drdo.gov.in :- The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications from interested, eligible candidates to apply for the recruitment of the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted Ministerial posts. The eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format at the official website of DRDO i.e. drdo.gov.in. The online application will be closed on January 23, 2020, till 5 PM.

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020

Around 1817 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process wherein 163 vacancies for SC, 114 for ST, 503 for OBC, 188 for EWS and 849 for General Category candidates

Authorities will soon notify the expected date for DRDO CEPTAM MTS Tier 1 examination.

The DRDO aspirants need to have a Class 10 pass certificate or equivalent or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass certificate to apply for the ministerial posts.

The selected candidates will be appointed as per the 7th CPC pay matrix on the pay scale between Rs 18,000 to 56,900.

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 25 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit for the reserved and special category will be meted as per the Government of India rules and regulations.

Candidates belonging to the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Whereas, candidates under the reserved category along with the women applicants are not required to pay any sort of application fee.

Steps to apply for DRDO vacancies 2020:

Visit the official website of DRDO – drdo.gov.in

Click on the ‘Careers’ tab on the homepage

Register/Login with valid credentials

Fill the DRDO online application 2020 in the prescribed format

Preview the form before submitting

The selection process will consist of Tier–I and Tier-II which will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.