How Big Data Analytics Specialisation in B.Tech CSE can Boost your Career

Computer Science Engineering has always been popular among the students of India. The ever-evolving IT sector has been resonating with a new buzzword in recent years, Big Data Analytics. There is quite literally, a thirst for analysts to aid in decision making by inspecting the colossal amount of data that is generated every second of the day.



Studies have shown that most significant organizations believe that improving their data analysis efficiency will help them get an edge over competitors in the market. Students who have secured their place in the top colleges through major exams like JEE Main try to make themselves cut above the best by adding skills like data analytics in their routine.

So, if I have not already won you over with the truly dazzling prospects of this exponentially growing industry, let me run you through a few reasons why you should definitely add Big Data Analytics to your skill set on LinkedIn.

Huge Demand for Analysts in the Market

Angela Ahrendts, a senior Vice President at Apple Inc, has neatly summed up the crucial nature of data analysis to the success of organizations by saying, “Consumer data will be the biggest differentiator in the next 2-3 years. Whoever unlocks the reams of data and uses it strategically will win.”

There are more and more job opportunities opening up in big data management, and analytics and employers are interested more than ever in investing time and money into the training. One look at the job trends of Big Data Analytics on primary job hunting sites proves that there is a steady increase in jobs in this sector.

Prospects of Getting a Better Salary

Every year thousands of final year engineering students sit for placements for a limited amount of jobs with almost photocopied skillsets on their resume. So, do yourself a favour and add a skill that actually catches the eyes of your interviewer.

You can not only pique the interest of your potential employer but also put yourself in a position to negotiate for the big bucks. According to the stats, a data analyst draws an yearly salary of around 3.5 lakhs at the starting of their career. This amount quickly becomes double in less than five years.

Strategic Advantage for Companies

Studies have shown that most companies nowadays believe that buying into the data analytics game will give them the strategic advantage they need, in the market. Organizations are relying on big data to improve their overall performance, help them get more precise business insights and also recognize sales and marketing opportunities. They are also using Big Data Analytics to boost their presence online, on various social media platforms. More and more business executives are waking up to the potentials of data analytics and are ready to utilize it to meet their business requirements.

Variety of Jobs Available and Demand to reduce the Skill Shortage

Since most higher education institutes do not yet teach courses on big data analytics, the demand for analysts is on the rise with a huge gap on the supply side. Incidentally, India has the highest concentration of analysts globally. Nevertheless, on a worldwide scale, there is an acute shortage of skilled data scientists, analysts and managers who can understand and make decisions using Big Data. Due to this global scarcity, more and more data analysis jobs are getting outsourced. There are two major types of talent scarcity being felt in the market today, Data Scientists who can perform analytics and Analytics Consultants who can analyze and use the data.

A Highly Sought After Skill in Many Organizations

There is a tremendous amount of data which is not being utilized at only elementary analytics is being performed overall. Organizations are primarily looking to analytics to improve their decision-making capabilities and strengthen key strategic initiatives. Better relationship with customers, a better sense of risk and better financial performance are just some of the additional benefits of Big Data Analytics that organizations are counting on.

Companies have already gone on record to say that big data analytics is adding value to their businesses and also provides critical information to make swift and effective business decisions. The one thing this proves is that Big Data is here to stay and the best career development you can make right now.

Analysis of Unconventional Data Sources

The field of data analytics is venturing out from standard data analytics into semi-structured and unstructured data analytics. This means more and more analysts are being asked to process and analyze unstructured data sources such as social media, emails, videos, photos and even weblogs. Even those organizations who have not yet started analysis in these unexplored domains are gearing up to do so.

Overwhelming Popularity Across Domains

The single most important reason for the record-breaking demand for data analysts and data scientists is its importance across all domains of the market. Healthcare, consumer, energy, technology, banking, manufacturing and energy, these are just some of the domains which have been revolutionized by the advent of big data analysis. This gives professionals the flexibility to choose the field where they want to work or even switch careers with the utmost ease.

Offers a Flexible Career Option

New technologies are making it increasingly easy to perform complicated data analytics on elaborate and different datasets. According to research published by the Data Warehousing Institute, most businesses are nowadays using some variant of sophisticated analytics on Big Data, for Data Mining, predictive analysis and also for developing business intelligence.

More and more companies realize that big data analytics can put them in an advantageous position in the competition. So the rate of implementation of analytics tools has also increased. In fact, more major businesses have already set up strategies to deal with Big Data Analytics, with other companies following in the same footsteps.

Among big data analytics tools, the Apache Hadoop framework is the most popular among users. Other commercial and open-source frameworks are also available, and businesses can take their pick based on their requirements. Mentioned below are just some of the job titles you could choose from with a specialization in big data analytics

Big Data Analyst

Analytics Associate

Big Data Engineer

Metrics and Analytics Specialist

Big Data Analytics Business Consultant

Big Data Analytics Architect

Business Intelligence and Analytics Consultant

Big Data Solution Architect

Most Radical Technology in Recent Years

Big Data Analytics is definitely the most radical technological advancement in the past few years and is gaining popularity in leaps and bounds. Some of the organizations which have already implemented big data analytics in their businesses are IBM, Microsoft, Saffron, Bluefins labs, Panorama Software, Quid, Teradata, Ayata, Gooddata, Opera, Oracle, Karmasphere, Pentaho, Datameer, Teradata, Altyamix, Centrifuge, Platform, Taryx, Tibco and to name a few.

Offers a Variety of Specializations to Choose From

The field of analytics also offers different specializations like a data analyst, who understands and implements the trends predicted by the analyses to improve decision-making powers and a data scientist, who understands how to analyze structured or unstructured data. Even the field of data analytics can broadly be classified into three subsections, namely

Prescriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

In conclusion, the field of big data analytics is still evolving. However, one thing is very clear; analysts are going to be in high demand across all domains of businesses. Organizations will be relying on them to help make business decisions and harvest from the endless possibilities of Big Data Analytics. Especially in the light of the imminent JEE Main entrance exam aspiring computer science engineers should most definitely consider a specialization in Big Data Analytics.