MG ZS EV Launched in India Specification Features Price Start at Rs 19.88 Lakh :- MG (Morris Garages) Motor recently launched the hugely anticipated ZS electric vehicle in India for an introductory price of Rs 19.88 lakh (ex-showroom). This new MG ZS EV is the second offering of the carmaker in India after the very popular MG Hector as well as marks the entry of MG into the electric vehicle space of India, where the ZS is going to give a huge competition to another popular Hyundai Kona EV along with the upcoming Tata Nexon EV.

In India, the bookings for MG ZS EV was started on 21st December 2019, in five cities and those are Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. At that time the carmaker also declared a special introductory price for the first 1,000 customers. After that the first round of bookings of the ZS electric vehicle closed on the midnight of 17th January 2020, the carmaker gathered 2,800 bookings for the new electric vehicle.

Talking about the variants of this newly launched MG ZS electric vehicle, which was unveiled in India on 5th December 2019, gets a couple of variants such as Excite and Exclusive. The prices for both of the variants (ex-showroom) whose bookings were made till the midnight of 17th January 2020, are as follows:

MG ZS Excite – Rs 19.88 lakh

MG ZS Exclusive – Rs 22.58 lakh

Here is the variant-wise new price (ex-showroom) range of the ZS electric vehicle.

MG ZS Excite – Rs 20.88 lakh

MG ZS Exclusive – Rs 23.58 lakh

As far as the specifications of the ZS electric vehicle are concerned, the new MG ZS EV comes with a 3-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces 142.76 PS as well as 353 Nm of maximum torque. You can drive MG ZS EV in total of three modes and those are: Normal, Sport and Eco. The new electric vehicle on the other hand can touch a maximum speed of 140 kmph, while it can also make 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. On the other hand, the ARAI-certified range of the ZS electric vehicle is 340 km.

Coming to its battery, it comes with an 80 per cent battery charge that can be achieved with the help of an AC fast charger in 6 to 8 hours, while a similar amount of charge can also be achieved with a DC super-fast charger in 50 minutes.

This newly launched electric vehicle also available in three colour options and those are as follows: Ferris White, Copenhagen Blue and Currant Red.

Talking about the safety features of new MG ZS electric vehicle, it comes with six airbags (dual front, side, curtain), ABS with EBD and brake assist, hill start assist, electronic stability control, electric parking brake, tyre pressure monitoring system among many more.