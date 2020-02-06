Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera Launched in India at Rs. 72,995 Specification Features :- Nikon announced its first APS-C mirrorless camera in October last year and it’s launched in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 72,995 for the body only. You can also get the camera as part of a kit with the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR which is available at Rs. 85,995 and the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR & Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lenses at the price of Rs. 1,05,995.

Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera Launched in India

The Nikon Z50 has a magnesium-alloy body, which makes it lightweight and easy to carry. The 3.2-inch touchscreen display can be tilted downwards for better viewing angles. It shoots 4K videos up to 30fps and 1080p resolution at up to 120fps. The OLED viewfinder has a 2.36 million dot resolution, while the camera has a card slot that supports up to UHS-II speeds. It also features a pop-up flash.

Nikon has used the Expeed 6 image processor and an APS-C CMOS sensor for the Z50. You get an ISO range of 100-51,200 and on-sensor phase detection autofocus. reducing noise effectively even at the higher end while maintaining resolution. Being in the dark is not a hindrance with a low-light AF performance down to -4 EV1 while capturing live-action is made easy with 11fps2 high-speed continuous shooting. The camera also features Bluetooth and built-in Wi-Fi 802.11ac connectivity.

The battery present in the Nikon Z50 is rated at 320 shots per charge. You can shoot up to 11fps burst shots with this camera. While the camera does not come with a headphone jack, you can easily add a microphone to it for recording high-quality audio

This newly designed camera comes with a larger dial placed on the exterior of the camera which revives its look and retains its authenticity as a camera. Its compact upper grip shape has been designed for a firm grasp and allows the index finger to naturally reach the shutter-release button when the user holds the camera. For additional ease and convenience, all necessary buttons and dials are placed on the right side of the camera body.

The lenses available in the kit can also be bought separately. The Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR will cost you Rs. 31,450 while the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR will cost you Rs. 26,450.

At CES 2020 in January, Nikon launched its D780 full-frame DSLR and Coolpix P950 Superzoom camera, both of which are successors to the company’s D750 DSLR and the Coolpix P900 respectively. Safe to say that the company has started 2020 strong.