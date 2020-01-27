Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Price Cut in India: Here’s The Revised Price :- Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 Price Cut in India: Nokia 6.2 along with Nokia 7.2 have now seen drop in the price in Indian market, HMD Global confirmed the report. Because of the price cut, the Nokia phones are accessible with a price cut of up to Rs. 3,500.

Nokia 6.2 Specification Features

Earlier, the Nokia 6.2 was launched in the country back in October previous year with a price tag of Rs. 15,999. In contrast to that, the Nokia 7.2 made its first appearance in the Indian market in September with an initial price of Rs. 18,599.

Both of the phones are backed by Google’s Android One programme that is mainly meant for providing a near-stock Android experience with speedy updates.

The latest revised price of Nokia 6.2 goes down to Rs. 12,499. This on the other hand shows a drop of Rs. 3,500 over the initial launch price of Rs. 15,999. In addition to that, the revised pricing also reflects on both Amazon as well as the Nokia India online store.

Nokia 7.2 Price in India

Other than the Nokia 6.2, the price of Nokia 7.2 in India has also been drop down from Rs. 18,599 to Rs. 15,499 for the storage variant of 4GB + 64GB. This on the other hand translates to a price reduction of Rs. 3,100.

Likewise, the Nokia 7.2 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model has also received a price cut of Rs. 2,500 as well as it is available at Rs. 17,099. On the other hand, Flipkart and the Nokia India online store are showing the latest price reduction.

Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2: Specifications and Features

Nokia 6.2 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and runs Android 9 Pie. This smartphone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and comes with 4GB of RAM. On the other hand, talking about the camera it has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, as well as an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. In addition, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera together with an f/2.0 lens. The phone packs a 3,500mAh battery.

Nokia 7.2 Display Images

On the other hand, Nokia 7.2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and runs Android 9 Pie. The phone has comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and is paired up to 6GB of RAM. Talking about the camera, the phone has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor. Coming to selfie camera, it is of 20-megapixel.