OnePlus 8 Series Coming in 2020, 8 Lite, 8 Pro Release Date Specification Features :- OnePlus smartphone fans are hugely anticipating OnePlus 8 release from previous year and the year 2020 has already started, OnePlus is all set to make an appearance at this year’s CES in Las Vegas in a week’s time.

OnePlus 8 Series Coming in 2020

From the previous trend of OnePlus, since it was first released in the year 2014, you must have seen the company releasing its new model every next year. Therefore, one can easily anticipate that next year they might see the upcoming OnePlus 8 along with the OnePlus 8 Pro to get released sometime in the year 2020.

On the other hand, the CES presentation is mostly going to be about the OnePlus Concept One smartphone, the OnePlus 8 is what everybody will be interested to learn about. As with each generation, the leaks are out but at the same time unlike any other year, OnePlus is now rumoured to launch total three different variants of the OnePlus 8 series placed for different price points.

OnePlus 8, 8 Lite, 8 Pro Release Date

Talking about its specifications, OnePlus 8 might possibly that phone that may feature Oppo’s next generation of touchscreen technology. Recently, the company has unveiled the prototype of its cutting-edge waterfall screen and that might be something that everyone definitely want to see.

As we know that OnePlus 7 Pro itself packs pretty large battery that lasts for over 18 hours on a single charge, so it’s obvious that there’s been a lot of expectation for OnePlus 8 battery. We are hoping to get least a 4,000mAh battery on the OnePlus 8.

We are expecting quite significant improvement in screen performance as OnePlus 7 Pro itself was HDR+10 certified, however its screen performance was not so appreciated at the same time. Also, OnePlus is best known for its camera performance so it is obvious that with new model they will upgrade their camera and its performance to the best extent.

OnePlus 8, 8 Lite, 8 Pro Specification Features

Other than the release date, one additional thing that everyone wants to know is the price of the upcoming OnePlus model. However, there is not much details on regard of the price of the OnePlus 8 Pricing, but still we can pretty assume it to be nearby the price of OnePlus 7 line, may be little expensive. At the time when the OnePlus 7 was launched, the phone was available in the initial price of $600 for the basic model and for the highest one it went up to around $660. After the launch of OnePlus 7 Pro, it started at around $780 with the most expensive version going for about $960.

Therefore, if the OnePlus 8 comes with the same model line-up, it may possibly start at somewhere about $600 with the higher end versions of the smartphone which might also go up at around $960.