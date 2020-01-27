Poco X2 Launch Date, Price in India, Specification Features Keys Revealed :- The most anticipated smartphone, Poco X2, is all set to get a launch next month in the country. The date for the launch of Poco X2 in India is on February 4 at 12 PM.

Poco X2 Launch Date

On Monday, Poco India announced the launch date of the Poco X2 through a twitter post. The official Poco India site on the other hand also highlighted the Poco X2 together with mentioning its “extreme refresh rate” as well as “seamless touch response”. In the meantime, the site also suggests a multi camera setup as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon-series chip.

Previous week, Poco declared its comeback and stated that it is now going to operate independently as well as not under Xiaomi. The company on the other hand also stated that Mi as well as Redmi are now the big competition of Poco.

The newly launching Poco phone is speculated as the rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G model, and is teased to have a display with a higher than the traditional 60Hz refresh rate.

Poco X2 Price in India

In the meantime, the Poco X2 is already listed on Flipkart. This on the other hand means that the phone is going to be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform after it official goes for the sale in the country next month.

Together with the launch date, Poco has also disclosed some of the main features that we are going to see on the Poco X2 through a teaser page it has revealed. In addition to that, let’s take a closer look at the teaser and the details it has exposed about the soon-to-be launched Poco X2.

A recent listing of Geekbench also suggested some of the key specifications of the Poco X2. The listing hinted that the phone might possibly run Android 10.

Poco X2 Specification Features

Initially, Poco India was expected to bring the Poco F2 as its next-generation flagship phone. On the other hand, the brand appears to have selected the Poco X2 to start its new journey sans Xiaomi.

As per to the early speculations, the Redmi K30 4G variant is expected to enter Indian market as the Poco X2. The Redmi phone was launched previous month together with the Redmi K30 5G, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone on the other hand also has a dual selfie camera setup and it comes with a hole-punch display design.

Poco X2 Reviews Images

In the meantime, Poco India recently teased the launch of the Poco X2 through a brief video. The brand is also believed to offer few other phones in the pipeline that would make its first appearance very soon after the launch of the Poco X2.