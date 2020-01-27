Vivo Surpasses Samsung to Become second in Indian phone Market with Xiaomi in Lead :- The Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has created history by taking the second spot in the Indian smartphone market for the first time in the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2019. According to Counterpoint Research, Vivo captured 21 percent market share to reach the second spot as Samsung slipped to third place with a 19 percent market share while Xiaomi was at No 1 position with a 27 percent share in Q4 2019.

Samsung is followed by Oppo and Realme in the top-five list with 12 percent and 8 percent market share, respectively.

Driven by the good performance of its budget segment series Vivo has grown by 76 percent (year-over-year) in the full year 2019 and 134 percent YoY in Q4 2019. The S series, as mentioned by Counterpoint, greatly helped to increase the growth of the Chinese smartphone giant. Due to this, Vivo captured the second spot for the first time in India’s smartphone market.

Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint said, ” By successfully pivoting to online and aggressively positioning the S series in the offline segment with new features, it managed to make a dent in the Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 segment.”

According to Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India, the goal of the company is not only to launch new devices, but also provide customers better after-sales service experience, which is the key motto of the company.

Marya further said, “We are deeply focused on bringing new innovations to stay ahead in the smartphone segment. My aim is to give world-class after-sales service to my consumers. I also thank them for maintaining their trust in the brand.”

He added, “The growth has only made us humble as we enter 2020 with new energies. We will launch our next flagship in the popular V Series during the Indian Premier League (IPL) that will come with unmatched specifications.”

Over the past four years, Vivo has grown 24 times in the Indian market. Vivo has a presence in over 70,000 retail outlets across the country.