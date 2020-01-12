Xiaomi India teases Launch of Mi Note 10 with 108MP Camera to be launched Soon :- The Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi introduced the Mi CC9 Pro as the world’s first 108MP Penta camera phone in China earlier in November 2019, which was introduced as Mi Note 10 for the global markets. Today Mi India and the company’s India head and VP Manu Jain has started teasing the launch of 108MP camera phone, and the company has also added ‘108MP IS COMING’ to its Twitter handle. So we can expect the Mi Note 10 to launch in India soon.

As far as the specifications of the device go, the Mi 10 smartphone is confirmed to be powered with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset which could be coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. On the display front, the device is expected to sport a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is tipped to feature a battery ranging from 4500mAh to 4800mAh.

The Mi CC9 Pro was introduced in China starting at 2799 yuan (US$ 399 / Rs. 28,235 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with a 128GB storage version, so it should launch under Rs. 30,000 in India. So far, the Mi Note 10 has been rumoured to challenge the likes of OnePlus 7T and Asus 6Z. The Mi Note 10 could be Xiaomi’s most expensive smartphone for the Indian market this year, adding to the sparse Mi series of phones in the country.

The launch was earlier expected by mid-December but it now seems that it is launching in February. It makes more sense for Xiaomi to do that as Samsung is going to announce its 108-megapixel camera-equipped Galaxy S20 in February and Xiaomi could look to grab attention by launching the Mi Note 10 as an extremely affordable alternative to the supposedly premium Samsung Galaxy S20 in India.