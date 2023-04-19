A 13-year-old Died in Ohio After Participating in a Benadryl TikTok Challange

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that 13 years old boy has passed away. The 13 years boy Jacob Stevens was from Ohio. He passed away after “he took a bunch of Benadryl,” trying a dangerous Tik Tok Challenge that’s circulating online. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his death and thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Jacob Stevens was a 13 years old boy who took part in a Tik Tok challenge with few friends at home when he ingested the antihistamine, the family donation account states. He was on a ventilator for nearly a week before he passed away. But currently, there is no information about his cause of death. It is very shocking news and people should not participate in this type of challenge as it’s very dangerous for their lives. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

A 13-year-old Died in Ohio

Overdosing on Benadryl can result in severe heart problems, seizures, coma, or even death, the US Food and Drug Administration warned the public in 2020 about the deadly “Benadryl Challenge” on TikTok. 13 years old boy’s grandmother has been doing anything she can “to make sure another child doesn’t go through” with the challenge. Tik Tok stated Our deepest condolences to the family. At TikTok, we strictly restrict and remove content that promotes dangerous behavior, prioritizing the safety of our community as a priority. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Jacob Stevens was a little boy who lost his life after participating in a Benadryl TikTok 'challenge. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his death as no one had imagined that he will leave the world like this. It is a very painful time for his family, friends, and those who knew him as they lost their beloved person in the family. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.