Allen Shooting Victims: Husband Kyu Cho And Son James Cho Shot To Death

This article will discuss information about the Cindy Cho family who was shot in the Texas mass shooting.

Cindy Cho's family drove 13 miles to the Allen outlet mall to return a shirt, unaware it would be their final family outing. Tragically, a shooting occurred, claiming the lives of eight individuals. William, the only survivor, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. He survived the incident by taking cover under his mother's body.

Husband Kyu Cho And Son James Cho Shot

Last weekend, Cindy, her husband, Kyu Cho, and their 3-year-old son tragically lost their lives in the mass shooting. Fortunately, their 6-year-old son, William, survived the incident and is now recovering from his injuries. Kyu Cho, aged 37, was born in South Korea but grew up in Dallas. Cho pursued his education at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, obtaining a degree and later attending the Ave Maria School of Law.

During his time as a student, Kyu was president of the Moot Court Board and worked as a student advocate at his law school's immigration law clinic, assisting individuals in obtaining asylum. His staff biography at Porter Legal Group revealed his great pride, respect, and appreciation for the American Dream, which fueled his desire to become an immigration attorney.