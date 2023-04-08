Andrew Masauli Death Reason? How did the Twin M Member and Singer Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of shaking and saddened news with you that a very amazing singer Andrew Masauli has passed away. He was a famous singer who was professionally known as Andy Spice. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday at the age of 27. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain and now many people are searching for Andy Spice’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Andrew was a very amazing singer who was better known as Andy Spice. He was a member of the Twin M group. He and his twin brother, Aaron Masauli, rose the notoriety in 2019 when they released the song Patsa Patsa and Ndzifynyika. They both were born identical twins on 10 July 1995 and are members of the group. Afro Soul, Dancehall, Afro R’n’B, Afro Pop, County and Western, Dance and traditional Malawian Mucis are some of the musical genres that have influenced them. He was a multi-talented person who earned huge respect due to his best work.

Andrew Masauli Death Reason?

On the basis of the report, Andrew is no more among his close ones and he breathed last at the age of 27 on 6 April 2023 Thursday. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked and now they are curious to know about his cause of death. Andrew passed away due to a short illness at the Queen's Elizabeth Hospital. It is very painful news for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family.

The singer passing news has been confirmed by her sister and she also says that her beloved brother will be laid to rest at Baluti in Blantyre on Saturday. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his unexpected death as no one had imagined that he will leave the world like this. Many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.