Asus ZenFone 10 Price Unofficially Leaked Online Ahead of Launch Specs and More

The breaking news is coming that Asus ZenFone 10 price disclose. As per reports, the price is disclosed unofficially online. This is a piece of very big news that is coming the Asus ZenFone 10 Price is disclosed officially online. Before the launch of the Asus ZenFone’s price is disclosed unofficially online. This news is circulating on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People have many quarries regarding this news and making huge controversy on the social media platform. The Asus ZenFone 10 is launching soon. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

We have seen that Asus ZenFone 9 was released in July 2022, and now Asus ZenFone 10 is launching soon. It is a Taiwan-based smartphone. As reported, the price of this Taiwan-based smartphone is revealed officially. Asus ZenFone 10 price was revealed without any announcements. The Asus ZenFone 10 is featured by Qualcomm’s latest. It also has a featured Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset. The company is also powered by a 200-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. People have many demands for this Asus ZenFone 10. But, recently this is going viral due to the announcements the price is disclosed.

Asus ZenFone 10 Price in India

This is a Taiwanese-based smartphone. The company also announced a test website to get reviews. The company launched a test website to get reviews from users. Asus ZenFone 10 is an upcoming new model. The company set a test for the users. The company wants to know why they are selecting this phone. The customers can vote on the test website. Further, after clearing the test, the customers can win this new model after its launch. Moreover, the company is set a few terms and conditions which you have to follow them. Further, on this test website, the company shared the price of this new model.

Now, if talk about the price and specification of the Asus ZenFone 10, the base of this model is an 8GB + 128GB variant of the Asus ZenFone 9. The price of the Asus ZenFone 10 is Rs. 61,900. The company also launched smartphones in various colors. The company is offering the smartphone in four colors such as Starry Blue, Sunset Red, Midnight Black, and Moonlight White. There are many color variants available. Further, this new model of Asus ZenFone is featured an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The RAM of this model is 16GB and the storage is 512GB. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.