Beverly Crest Mass Shooting: What Happened? Three dead Four Critically Injured After Shooting

Recently the shooting news has come on the internet that three people were killed and four other people were wounded. This traffic incident took place on Saturday morning at a multimillion-dollar short-term rental home in Los Angeles. Recently this news has come on the internet and as soon as this news viral on social networking sites uncounted reactions have been coming on the headlines. Lots of people are very shocked by this tragic incident and this news left many questions in people’s minds. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

According to the police, a shooting happened early on Saturday morning at around 2:30 am in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This incident took place on Ellison Drive near Benedict Canyon, as per the Los Angeles Police Department. Since the news has come on the internet this news went viral on many social media platforms. Many people are very saddened and shocked by this tragic incident. It is very shocking news for those who lost their beloved members of their families. Now many people want to know about the whole information of the news. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Beverly Crest Mass Shooting

Reportedly, the Police have been doing an investigation of the shooting but there is no suspect information yet as it has been not disclosed by Authorities. The three dead were two males and a woman. Currently, they were not identified. Four of the seven victims of the shooting were outside. The three people die inside a car. After the shooting four other wounded individuals have been taken to the hospital and now they are in critical condition. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As per the Gun Violence Archive, the United States has seen more than 600 mass shootings in 2022, resulting in at least four death or injuries. Since the news went out on social media lots of people by this tragic shooting. But currently, the investigation has been ongoing of the shooting case. Many people have been expressing their condolences to their families and paying a tribute to them on social media platforms. If we will get any information about the news then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.