Who Is Kajal Raghwani? Bhojpuri Actress Kajal Raghwani’s Viral Video Is Fake

Nowadays a video is going viral on social media of a very famous Bhojpuri actor Kajal Raghwani. Nowadays it is the era of social media and the internet, and every day we get to see different types of viral videos on the internet. Moreover, after watching viral videos often we laugh, some viral videos are such that we are sad to see.

According to the sources, the viral video of Bhojpuri’s popular actor Kajal Raghwani is very much discussed on the internet. She is a Bhojpuri actor. Kajal Raghwani working in Bhojpuri for a long time. She worked in many Bhojpuri films. But nowadays her MMS video is going viral on the internet. There are many questions are raised. let’s read in detail.

Who Is Kajal Raghwani?

Kajal Raghwani is an Indian actress. She is 32 years old. She was born on 20 July 1990 in Pune, Maharashtra. She graduated from a private school in Bihar. She received her diploma from Bihar’s Patna University. She has worked in Bhojpuri films like Hukumat, Muqaddar, Pratigya 2, Patna Se Pakistan, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, and Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga.

Kajal Raghwani Professional Career

Kajal Raghwani made her debut in Bhojpuri in the year 2011 through the Bhojpuri film Sugna. She got many best female awards for her excellent performance. At the International Bhojpuri Film Awards (IBFA) held in Dubai., she received the Bhojpuri Best Actress People’s Choice award in 2016.

Kajal Raghwani MMS Viral Video

If we talk about her viral MMS video, she is highlighted on the internet due to her leaked video. It is saying that Kajal Raghwani is in MMS viral video. Is true or fake about her MMS video? So let us tell you after searching that her video is fake. It is fake rumors about her MMS viral video. According to the sources, it was done by her haters. Her haters only spread fake news. Her haters just casting doubt on her character.

As a result, her fake viral video is on Reddit and Instagram. This was just done by her critics for the increasing number of likes and views on the internet. After searching it is found that her viral video is fake and untrue.

According to the sources, still she has not spoken anything about her viral video. Maybe she is ignoring all of this. Her fake viral MMS video is shared by users on other social media platforms. Moreover, after viral her fake MMS video, it made her more popular on the internet. She has a huge fan following on Instagram. On her Instagram account, she has 3.4 million followers. She updates daily about her work on her Instagram story. If we get any other information about Kajal Raghwani, we will post it on the same site.