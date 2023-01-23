Bishop Matthew Clark Death? Rochester Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark Dies at 85

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you Bishop Matthew H. Clark has passed away at the age of 85. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. Recently Matthew Harvey Clark’s passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. His close ones are very saddned by his sudden death and they have been mourning his death. Currently, many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Bishop Matthew H. Clark shepherd of the Diocese of Rochester for more than 33 yaers. He retired as bishop in September 2012. He was born on 15 July 1937 and he grew up in the town of Waterford near Albany. He completed his school at Catholic Central High School in Troy after that he attened Holy Cross College in Worcester, Mass. He had been serving in Albany and Roma, he was consecrated as bishop of Rochester at the War Memorial in 1979. He was a nice person and he will be missed always by his close ones. Scroll down the page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Bishop Matthew Clark Death?

As per the report, Bishop Emeritus Matthew H. Clark is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on Sunday 22 January 2023. His passing news has been confirmed by his successor, Bishop Salvatore Matano. Since his passing news went out on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Clark passed away in his room at the Sisters of St. Joseph of Rochester Motherhouse infirmary in Pittsford, where he was living since June 2020. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2019 and Matano's letter noted the death followed a period of declining health. Currently, his family and friends mourning his death.