Breton Highway: Missing Cape Breton Man Case Added to Rewards Explained

We are sharing with you the news of a tragic accident that took over a teenager’s life and left the other two injured. The saddening news has been reported from Cape Breton, Canada. The deceased young boy was only 19 years old. The boy belonged to the Lingan community of Nova Scotia. How the accident took place and where? We will share the news in detail as we have sourced till now. The family and the loved ones of the boy are devastated by the disheartening news of the passing away of the young boy. Royal Canadian Mounted Police is investigating the case.

The reports are telling us that a 19-year-old boy from the Lingan community of Nova Scotia was driving the vehicle. Two friends were accompanying him when his vehicle rammed into an electric pole and rolled and fell into a ditch. The horrifying incident occurred on Thursday afternoon. The accident took place on Highway 4, near Civic 5180, in Ben Eoin. The boy was driving his car Volkswagen Jetta, and he lost control of the car. It is reported that it was raining at the time of the accident.

Cape Breton Regional Police along with fire and Emergency Health Services reached the site of the accident around 5 pm. The boy was pronounced dead at the spot while the other two were badly injured and were rushed to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital by ambulance. As the police responded to the area in the evening, the victims received delayed medical health services. One person is critically injured while the other is out of danger now as per the reports.

The other passengers have been identified as a Grand Mira woman who is 21 years old and a Glace Bay man, 20. It has been reported that the road was closed for a few hours as the rescue operation was ongoing. As the road was closed, the traffic was advised to use Highway 105 or Highway 233 and Highway 216 towards or from Iona. As per the reports, 21 years old woman suffered serious injuries and has been struggling with life.

Accident deconstructionists are determining the cause of the collision as the saved accident victims are not in a position to tell about the incident. As the news reached the Lingan community, people are mourning the death of the young boy and are sending condolences to his family. Our condolences are with the family of the deceased. Stay tuned.