Burlington CT Sophie Ringquist Death? 17-year-old girl dies after falling from pickup truck

Here we are sharing a shocking incident with you that 17 years old girl passed away falling from a moving pickup truck. This shocking incident happened in Burlington. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened as no one had imagined that she would lose his life at this age. Currently, 17 years old girl’s death is a hot topic on the internet as her death left many questions in the minds of the people. They are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to t the report, 17 years old girl has been identified as Sophie Ringquist. She was a young lady from Burlington, CT. She was a junior student at the Lewis Mills High School in Burlington. She was a very talented and amazing girl who was known for her kind nature and beautiful smile. She is survived by her parents, Lynne and Scott. Also, she has two older brothers named Jackson and Tyler. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Burlington CT Sophie Ringquist Death?

Sophie Ringquist is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath at the age of 17. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are broken by his death and now they are very curious to know about her cause of death. Reportedly, Sophie Ringquist has died after falling from a moving pickup truck. She was a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado. The sender said they got a call for a single-vehicle crash over the weekend. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, when police reached the scene, they reported discovered Sophie with serious injuries. She may have been wounded due to a fall from the vehicle. Despite that, the officials was been shared as the investigation continues. After that, Sophie Ringquist was taken to the hospital but where she was pronounced dead. She died due to serious injuries. It is very painful news for her family as they lost their beloved person. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Sophie Ringquist’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.