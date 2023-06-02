Catherine Kassenoff Death: Westchester Family Court Activist Apparently Dies by Suicide

There is the saddest news is coming out that Catherine Kassenoff passed away and her death news is making the headlines of the news channels. Her death news broke the heart of her family, friends, and loved ones who are now shocked and saddened. She was a former federal prosecutor-turned-family court activist and now her demise news is getting a lot of attention on the internet sites. Many questions arrived after her death incident and many are curious to know more. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her death and also talk more related to her in this article, so read continuously.

As per the exclusive, she had faced and beat breast cancer twice but she was in a battle with Westchester County Court for her kids. Sadly, she commented suicide because that ultimately was too much for her. It is shared that she sent an email to supporters Saturday that went viral and currently circulating in the trends of the internet and social media. This mail contains a message that “I cannot survive this torment and the grief that comes from such a prolonged separation from my children.” She committed suicide when the court denied her visitation with her three girls during a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Catherine Kassenoff Death

It is shared that she was suffering from cancer and died after a long battle for custody of her children and a terminal Cancer diagnosis. She was helpless and after not getting justice, she committed suicide and took her own life. Her last email highlights that she had been pushed to the brink and ultimately chose assisted suicide in Switzerland. She was suffering from a difficult time period. She was an accomplished woman and she had devastated her breast Cancer two times, demonstrating her resilience and strength in adversity. Scroll down to know more about this matter.

After her many people and social media demanded justice. There are lots of videos shared in which people are supporting her and expressing their sadness for her loss. Many of her friends have shared her memories and the challenges that she faced during her custody battle. Her last message includes a warning for other parents navigating divorce or custody cases. There is no more information has been shared yet and we will update you soon. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to get more articles.