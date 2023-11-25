Caught on Camera: Man killed in Thanksgiving Morning Carteret County Car Crash

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a Fatal car crash claims a man’s life on Thanksgiving morning in Carteret County. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Early on Thanksgiving morning, a fatal car crash occurred as reported by troopers. The incident took place around 12:57 a.m. on Highway 24 near Pearson Circle in Carteret County. Jonathan Cleve, 38, from Rocky Mount, was driving a Hyundai SUV that veered off the road, colliding with a utility pole. Tragically, Cleve lost his life while being transported to Carteret Health Care. Investigators have not determined the cause leading Cleve to drive off the road. There is considerable variation in the number and categories of motor vehicle crash fatalities across the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The population of a state significantly influences the overall count of motor vehicle deaths. To assess these fatalities in relation to population and driving activity, examining fatality rates per capita and per vehicle miles traveled is crucial. Yet, numerous factors impact these rates, encompassing the types of vehicles in use, travel speeds, licensing rates, state traffic regulations, emergency medical services, and environmental conditions such as weather and topography. The following insights are derived from an analysis of data provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Man Killed in Thanksgiving Morning Carteret County

In 2021, there were 39,508 fatal motor vehicle accidents in the United States, leading to 42,939 deaths. This translated to a fatality rate of 12.9 deaths per 100,000 people and 1.37 deaths per 100 million miles traveled. The fatality rate per 100,000 people varied from 5.7 in Rhode Island to 26.2 in Mississippi. Similarly, the death rate per 100 million miles traveled ranged from 0.71 in Massachusetts to 2.08 in South Carolina. In 2021, the distribution of motor vehicle crash fatalities exhibited variations among states. Wyoming stood out with the highest proportion of deaths involving SUV and pickup occupants at 47%, coupled with a comparatively lower percentage of deaths involving car occupants at 18%.

Conversely, Rhode Island recorded the highest percentage of deaths involving car occupants at 49%, with a relatively low 14% involving SUV and pickup occupants. Hawaii reported lower proportions for both car (14%) and SUV and pickup (18%) fatalities but showed relatively higher percentages for pedestrian deaths at 27% and motorcyclist deaths at 35%. The District of Columbia had the highest percentage of crash deaths involving bicyclists at 7% and pedestrians at 44%.