Clarence Fuzzy Haskins Death Cause: Parliament-Funkadelic Singer Dead At 81

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very well-known singer Clarence Haskins has passed away. He was a very American singer and he was professionally known as a Fuzzy. He is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last on Friday when he was 81 years old.

Who Was Clarence Fuzzy Haskins?

Clarence Eugene “Fuzzy” Haskins was a very famous American singer who performed with the 1950s and 1960s doo-wop group. He was also an original member of the significant musical collective Parliament Funkadelic. He was an incendiary stage presence, as well as a writer o songs like I Wanna Know If It’s Good To You and I Got A Thing and several multi-instrumentalists who drummed on tracks. He was a very famous personality who achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be always remembered by his close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information.

Clarence Fuzzy Haskins Death Cause

A very famous vocalist Clarence “Fuzzy” Haskins is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath at the age of 81 on 17 March 2023. His passing news has been confirmed by Clinton and the band on Saturday. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But his cause of death has been not disclosed by his family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Clarence Haskins was born on 8 June 1941 in Elkins, W.V. He began his singing in the 1950s and '60s in New Jersey in the doo-wop vocal quintet The Parliaments. He was not only a talented and amazing singer but was also a leader and team player. He was very amazing and achieve huge respect due to his best work. Since his passing news went out on social media many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.