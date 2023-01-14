Country Boy Eddie Dies: Former Alabama Country Music Icon’s Dead At 92:- Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking with you Gordon Edwards Burns has passed away recently at the age of 92. He was a legendary TV personality from Alabama. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on 13 January 2023. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms. His close ones are very saddened by his sudden death. Currently, many people are very curious to know about Gordon Edwards Burns and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Who Was Country Boy Eddie?

Gordon Edwards Burns was a very famous character who was well-known as Country Boy Eddie or sometimes Country Boy Eddy. He was a country musician, guitarist and fiddler who supervised WBRC venerable TV’s Country Boy Eddie Show from 1957 to 1993. When he was at the age of 13, he sold Garden Spot Seeds door to door before he was known as Country Boy Eddie in order to buy his first fiddle. In 1957 he started the Country Boy Eddie Show on Alabama as a result of the country music program which was broadcast for 38 years. He was a very popular personality who earned huge respect due to his best work.

How Did Eddie Die?

As per the report, a very famous personality Gordon Edwards Burns aka Country Boy Eddie passed recently when he was 92 years old. He took his last breath on 13 January 2023, Friday. His passing news has been confirmed by a Mike Dubberly GDA on Twitter. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms. Lots of people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not revealed yet by his family and friends. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, Country Boy Eddie died peacefully at his home in Warrior. But it is believed to be natural and was due to the age factor. Burns was one of eight kids raised on his family's 200-acre farm in Blount County who had made up his mind to pursue a career in radio since. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms, many people expressed their condolences to him and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.