Darisha Bailey Vath Cause of Death? GoFundMe for Teen Girl Fatally Hit By Car During Parking

Darisha Bailey Vath, 17 who died after allegedly being intentionally run over during a brawl between two groups of people in downtown Forest Lake early on Sunday, July 16 loved animals and aspired to become a veterinarian. Dylan Simmons, 20, was accused of driving the vehicle and has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and third-degree murder as of Monday, July 17.

According to Forest Lake Police Department Capt Greg Weiss, Vath of Stacy, Minnesota, died after being hit by a Mazda 3 operated by Simmons of North Branch, at roughly 1:20 am on Sunday. He claimed the two were acquainted. She was pronounced dead at the site after emergency medical personnel failed to revive her, as reported by people.

Darisha Bailey Vath Cause of Death?

Darisha Bailey Vath was a 17-year-old young girl from Stacy, Minnesota, who was killed in a parking lot altercation on July 16.

The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief.