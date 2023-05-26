Davenport Shooting: What Happened To Rapper Yungnmuhdy? Andre Claton Shot Dead

Recently the news has come on the internet that Andre Clanton has passed away recently. He was a beloved person who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday. Since the passing news has come on the internet and it circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that he would lose his life this. Now many people are very curious to know about Andre Clanton and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, 37 years old Andre Clanton was shot and died. He lost his life due to serious injuries on Tuesday. He was killed in the first degree by Deshawn Washington. Deshawn Washington is a 25 years old man who was arrested by the Davenport Police Department. Police believed killed another man in the 1300 block of Judson Street. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened To Rapper Yungnmuhdy?

Andre Clanton was a very talented and famous local rapper. He was a native of Davenport, Iowa. He was a better-known Rapper Yungnmuhdy. He was shot by Deshawn Washington and this tragic accident happened on Sunday, 21 May 2023. Just before 5 am on Sunday, there were reports of gunshots being fired and officers went to locations. When the police reached, authorities found Clanton suffering from a gunshot wound. After that Clanton was taken to the hospital but after a few days he lost his life. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

His sudden death news has been confirmed by a Jaton CashDinero McCurry. Since his passing news went out on the social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. It is very painful and shocking news for his family as they lost their beloved person. Many people have expressed their deep condolence to his family and paid tribute to his family. Still, the investigation of the incident is ongoing if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.