Devisingh Shekhawat Death Reason? Ex President Pratibha Patil’s Husband Devisingh Shekhawat Dies At 89

Dr Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat, who is the husband of the former President of India, Pratibha Patil sadly passed away on Friday morning, February 24, 2023, as per the official reports. The news of his death was confirmed today by officials. Since the news of Dr. Shekhawat was announced officially, several people including politicians and officials are paying tribute to him and giving their deep sorrow to the former president and her entire family who is shocked by the sudden loss of her husband. Indian politicians are taking their social media handles to pay tributes to him.

As per the reports, Dr Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat was 88 years old at the time of his sudden demise. He took his last breath on Friday morning, February 24, at the KEM Hospital. At his last moment, he was survived by his former president’s wife, a son Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is a Congress leader and politician, and a daughter Jyoti Rathod. The reports say that he had fallen while on a morning constitutional outside their house lawns in Pune on February 12. Since then, he had been receiving treatment and undergone surgery for it but later, it was developed some other complications including kidney failures, and high blood pressure led to his demise.

Devisingh Shekhawat Death Reason?

Unfortunately, Dr Shekhawat has gone from this world leaving his family and other beloved members shattered. The information has confirmed that Shekhawat’s funeral will be held this evening at the Vaikunthdham Crematorium at around 7 PM. According to the reports, Dr Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat’s wife, the India’s first woman president from 2007 to 2012 is in shock by the loss of her husband to whom she completed 60 years of togetherness and is being consoled and cared for by her family members.

Known as the loving husband of the Ex-President of India, Shekhawat was an agriculturist and academician turned politician who was from Amravati- where he served as the first mayor from 1991 to 1992 and also as a Maharashtra MLA from 1985-90. The President of the National Congress Party, Sharad Pawar wrote,” Deeply saddened by the demise of the Senior Congress leader and renowned agriculturist Shri Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat ji.

The veteran leader served as the first Mayor of Amaravati and was a strong support system for Smt Pratibha tai as the First Gentleman of India”. Dr. Shekhawat’s passing has left everyone in shock as he was a great man who spent his time with the INC party. He will be always remembered by his family.