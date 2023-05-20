Dr Bhujang Shetty Death Reason? Renowned Opthalmologist Dr Bhujang Shetty Passed Away

Here we are sharing the saddening news of the passing away of a renowned opthalmologist and chairman of Narayana Nethralaya, Dr Katkeri Bhujang Shetty. Dr Shetty died of a heart attack. The news of his death shocked the people of Rajajinagar, Banglore. He took his last breath on Friday night. He was 69 years old at the time of passing. He has been a recipient of many prestigious awards in his lifetime and has been titled a ‘Legend in Opthalmology’.In this article, we are providing you with complete information about the legendary doctor and the cause of his death. Stay connected.

Dr Shetty took his last breath t the age of 69. It has been reported that he developed chest pain after returning from the hospital. He was admitted to a private hospital in Yeshwantpur as he suffered from a heart attack. The family and friends are devastated by his sudden demise. The super speciality eye Hospital Narayana Nethralaya was once only an eye clinic and has been transformed by his sincere efforts. He received the prestigious Rajyotsava Award in 2010 and Times Health Care Achievers Award in 2018. The people of the medical fraternity are paying tribute to him and are expressing his unexpected demise as a profound loss as he was a hope for the people.

Dr Bhujang Shetty Death Reason?

It would be a regard to share the life story of the famous renowned doctor who was a humble person and very down to earth. Dr K. Bhujang Shetty was born in a village near Kundapur and his father was running a Grocery shop there. Dr Shatty moved to Banglore to complete his higher education. He completed his MBBS degree in 1978 from Bangalore Medical College. After that, he completed his internship at the Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, Bangalore Medical College. He was a very compassionate and spiritual person as per the known people.

Dr Shetty is survived by his wife Mrs Rajkamal Shetty and a daughter and a son. The family is mourning his death. In addition to the major awards we shared previously, he was also awarded for assisting in Opthalmology and received “Kempogowda Prashashte”, Prof. Dr K Subramanian Oration Award, Dr A K Grover Oration Award, “Mrs T. Agarwal Gold Medal Award” and “Vocational Excellence Award”. He was also the founder and president of the Banglore Ophthalmic Society. He is also written an impressive book’ The Power of Love’ which has inspired people for everyday living. We also pay our heartfelt tributes to the renowned personality. Stay tuned.