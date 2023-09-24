Eddie Greene Cause of Death? Four ‘killers’ Arrested 15-years Later for Murder of Man Found Dead

Here, we are going to share the death case of Jeter Edward who was found dead inside his work van in Long View North Carolina in 2008. He was 26 years old at the time of his passing and now his death news is making headlines on the news channels and many are showing their interest in this incident. Lots of netizens and people are hitting the search engien to know more about this incident and recently the latest news was shared regarding this news incident. Let us know more about this incident and also talk about the deceased in this article, so read it completely.

According to the reports, Eddie Greene was killed and found dead inside his work van. This incident happened in 2008 and his body was discovered in a vehicle in Long View North Carolina. Now after about 15 years, the authorities arrested his murderers and they claim they accused his killers. The accused were arrested on Monday 18 September 2023 for Greene’s murder by a Catawba County grand jury indicted the killers. The accused were identified as Emandalae Diontae Tolbert, who is 31 years old, Anthony Maurice Tucker who is 37 years old, Jamar Quarmaine Propst who is 33 years old, and Pierre Demond Ramseur who is 33 years old.

Eddie Greene Cause of Death?

All the arrested by the Long View Police Department and accused have been charged with one count of robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. The Long View Police Chief TJ Bates said in a statement at the press conference on Friday “Criminal charges in this investigation demonstrate that justice has no time limit, and today we are one step closer to justice for Eddie”. Meanwhile, the accused are not confirmed and confessed as the killers of Greene’s murder but the investigation is ongoing. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more about the victim.

Edward Greene was a successful mason and business owner but tragically, he was murdered on 3 October 2008. His family said that he was robbed after paying his employees, as he usually carried some extra cash with him. He has been running the business for about nine years and giving work to several people in Long View, a small town in North Carolina. Now, the authorities arrested four people and accused them of Eddie's murder but they were not confirmed as his killers. The investigation is ongoing and the investigators are continuing to finish this investigation.