Erica Maestas Cause of Death? Woodland Hills Ut Cmu Student Ricky Erica Maestas Passed Away

Colorado Mesa University is mourning the passing of one of its beloved students, Erica Maestas. Yes, the beloved student of the Colorado Mesa Univerity has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. The news of her death was confirmed officially on Facebook. At this time, the circumstances surrounding her death have yet to be made public but the sources are claiming that Erica Maestas has left the world leaving her family and friends shattered. It is with a heavy heart to believe about Erica Maestas’ demise. Stay tuned with us to know more details here.

Since the news of her death was confirmed, her friends, followers, and many individuals of the Internet are paying tribute to her and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who have been going through a difficult time since they learned about the passing of Erica Maestas. The Colorado Mesa University (CMU) community has flooded social media with tributes for their fallen teammates including #RunForRickyTheRocky which honors her memory by encouraging people. Unfortunately, Erica is no more between us but her memories will stay forever with her loved ones.

Erica Maestas Cause of Death?

Well, Colorado Mesa University is mourning the passing of her since the news was confirmed, and not only this but other students and her natives are also paying tributes at this time. She was the cross-country and distance-track runner from Woodland Hills, Utah. The University chose to send an email to the students informing them about her sudden demise but also opted not to disclose any details of the incident. Our prayers and thoughts are with Erica Maestas’ family as they all are passing from a difficult time.

Well, Erica Maestas was one of the brilliant and talented young women who had worked tirelessly to achieve her ambitions. She was also known as Ricky to many and was a native of Woodland Hills, Utah. Being a student at CMU, where she was studying social work, and was a talented cross-country and distance track and field runner. Erica moved to Grand Junction, Colorado from Woodland Hills, Utah to study social work at Colorado Mesa University. She gained massive love and respect from her community because of her work. Unfortunately, Erica’s sudden demise has left everyone in shock, especially her family and friends. She will be always remembered by her loved ones. Keep her in your thoughts and prayers.