Erin Ann Dougherty Cause of Death? Maryland Woman and AstraZeneca Employee Passed Away

Erin Ann Dougherty, born on October 2, 1997, brought immense joy and love to her family. She was the cherished daughter of Edward and Lisa, beloved by her younger brother EJ and her older sister Kathleen. Her presence radiated warmth, love, and laughter to those closest to her. After graduating from Paul M. Hodgson Vocational Technical High School, Erin achieved remarkable success. She was one of the final two candidates considered for a prestigious co-op position at Nemours Children’s Hospital.

Erin’s career led her to work at Nemours in Wilmington, Delaware, where she took on various roles such as Release of Information Tech, Release of Information Specialist, and Clerical Abstractor for Health Information Management. She also gained valuable experience at AstraZeneca and the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore, Maryland. Erin’s determination and resilience were evident throughout her professional journey, where she excelled in fields such as federal government consulting, project management, and medical billing as an adult.

Erin Ann Dougherty Cause of Death?

Erin Dougherty was truly one of the finest individuals I’ve had the privilege of knowing. I had the honor of meeting her in my senior year Spanish class. She entered my life at a time when I needed her, even though I didn’t realize it then, and I believe she might not have either. She had that special quality where you instantly felt at ease in her presence, and laughter came effortlessly, even when it seemed like the world was falling apart.



A gathering to commemorate and pay tribute to Erin is scheduled for Friday, October 20, 2023. It will begin at 1:30 PM and conclude at 3 PM, taking place at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, located at 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702. Following this, a service will be held at 3 PM. Later, at 5 PM, there will be a celebration of Erin’s life at the Executive Banquet Hall, situated at 205 Executive Dr., Newark, DE 19702. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to express your support in memory of Erin, you can make donations to the Brandywine Valley ASPCA or Faithful Friends.