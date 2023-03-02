Fred Shabel Death Reason? Former UConn Men’s Basketball Coach Fred Shabel Dies at 90

Fred Shabel, one of the well-known college basketball players and American sports executive sadly passed away at the age of 90. Yes, the former beloved and talented player of the team has gone from this world leaving his fans and community devastated. Fred was one of the players who gained huge respect and love during his appearance on the college basketball team. His presence on the team was always admired by his teammates. Unfortunately, the talented coach of the basketball community has gone from this world leaving his fans and loved ones devastated. Keep reading to get more details here.

A spokesperson from UConn said that Fred Shabel guided the men’s basketball team to three NCAA Tournament appearances as head coach in the mid-1960s. Since the news of Fred Shabel was announced on the Internet, his colleagues and loved ones are paying tribute to him and offered deep sorrow to his family member who lost their beloved ones. A post by Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education reads,” We are saddened by the passing of Fred Shabel. As a Founding Father and Director Emeritus, Fred was instrumental in the success of Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education. He was an inspiration and mentor to so many”.

Fred Shabel Death Reason?

The post continued,” Fried’s greatest joy came from contributing to the happiness and advancement of others. He was truly a life well-lived”. Born as Frederick A. Shabel on March 20, 1932, in Brooklyn, New York. At a young age, he moved to Union City, New Jersey, and attended Union Hill High School. During his presentation, he earned all-state honors playing on the school’s basketball team.

He matriculated to Duke University where he also played for the men’s basketball team and remained a part from 1952 to 1954. He was described as the backup man to Dick Groat by The Hartford Courant.

He also served in the US Air Force from 1954-56 and was a First Lieutenant at the time of discharge. After completing his playing career, he started to serve as an assistant coach for Duke from 1957 to 63. He later received an offer to coach Rutgers. He also got the head coach position opened with the Connecticut Huskies when Hugh Greer died on January 14, 1963. During his entire career as a basketball player and coach, Fred Shabel gained a huge fan following and respect from his loved ones. His sudden death is a big loss for the basketball community. He will be always remembered by his family and friends.