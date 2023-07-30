George Bone Las Vegas Man Accused Of Murder: He Lived With Dead Woman For 2 Months

Recently the news has come on the internet that a man was arrested for killing his girlfriend. As per the detectives he lived with her body in a closet for months before she was found. Recently the news has come on the internet it circulated on social media platforms and many people are very shocked. Currently, this news left many questions in people’s minds. Now lots of people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

George Bone Las Vegas Man Accused Of Murder

As per the report, a deranged Las Vegas man was arrested by the authorities on 26 July 2023, Wednesday. A family informed the police that both the reported killer and the victim, Beverly Ma, were friends and that she was not close with family, records said. Police stated that the duo came across each other in high school and they moved in last summer. Currently, this news has been making headlines as lots of people are very saddened. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

31-year-old George Bone was taken into custody on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 following after police discovered Ma’s body during a welfare check in the 5300 block of Railroad River Avenue near Lindell Road and Eldorado Lane. Lt Jasonsson stated Wednesday that Bone informed authorities he knew Ma was dead and what caused her death and based on those statements, police took Bone into custody. Police obtained a 911 call from a family member on Wednesday who stated Bone had informed her Ma” was in the cabinet and was there for two months,” records said. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

This soon proved to be true after a shocking police discovery. A witness informed police they entered the home on Wednesday to find an unusually high air-conditioning bill. The documents state that the bone carried him over the body." She saw a cooler in front of the bedroom closet door and there was a towel at the bottom of the door, covering the space," police said, before "George told her she could open it and see." Might."