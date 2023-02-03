Gianfranco Lanci Death Reason? Iconic Technology Leader Passed Away at 68

Texas Instruments, Acer and Lenovo is mourning the passing of their former leader, Gianfranco Lanci who sadly passed away at the age of 76. Yes, the iconic-longtime technology leader has gone from this world leaving behind a wife and three children devastated. It is hard to believe that a talented technology expert has gone from this world. According to Italian news agencies, Gianfranco Lanci took his last breath on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, following complications during back surgery. Unfortunately, the global PC industry lasts one of its most iconic and significant leaders this week. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his sudden passing and whether he diagnosed with any disease.

Enrique Lores wrote,” I’m deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gianfranco Lanci, a true giant of our industry. Throughout his remarkable career, he was both a fierce competitor and a consummate professional. All of us who had the opportunity to meet and spend time with Gianfranco is better for it. Sending my deepest condolences to the Lanci family”. Since the news of Gianfranco Lanci’s passing was confirmed on the Internet, his colleagues and loved ones paid tribute to him and gave condolences to his family who is going through a difficult time.

Gianfranco Lanci Death Reason?

Most of people are trying to know about Lanci’s career who rose to president of Texas Instruments in EMEA before joining the computer brand Acer in 2001. Later, he became the president and CEO in 2008 and was known for his outspoken style. He was one of the first executives to criticize Microsoft over Windows Vista publicly, telling the Financial Times in 2008 ” the entire industry is disappointed” with the operating system. During his six-year career at Acer, he was credited for leading Acer into the position of the No. 2 notebook PC maker in the world.

In 2011, Lanci had a fight with the board over the future direction of the company and he took the decision to leave the company and then, joined Lenovo. He helped the company to compete in the Germany industry. Later, the board named Lanci president of the EMEA Group. He rose to the president and COO before leaving the company in September 2021.

Along with this, he owned a group of wineries and a combined 80 hectares of vineyards in the Monferrato and Langhe territories in Italy. As per the site, they produced on average 700,000 bottles per year. Gianfranco Lanci will be always remembered by his family and colleague who stayed always with him. #RIPGianfrancoLanci