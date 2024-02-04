Hage Geingob Cause of Death? Namibia’s President Hage Geingob Passed Away at 82

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Namibia’s President Hage Geingob has passed away. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. Hage Geingob has passed away at a hospital where he was undergoing medical treatment. Namibia’s President Hage Geingob passed away early on February 4 at a hospital in Windhoek, as announced by the presidential office on the social media platform X. He was 82 years old. Having been in his second term as President, Geingob disclosed last month that he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

“With profound sadness and regret, I announce the passing of our beloved Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia, on Sunday, 4th February 2024, around 00h04 at Lady Pohamba Hospital. He was under the care of his medical team,” stated the announcement signed by Acting President Nangolo Mbumba. “By his side were his beloved wife, Madame Monica Geingos, and their children.” Following a routine medical check-up in January, a biopsy revealed “cancerous cells,” as stated by Geingob’s office. First elected president in 2014, Geingob held the position as Namibia’s longest-serving prime minister and its third president.



In 2013, he underwent brain surgery, and last year, he underwent an aortic operation in South Africa. Until his passing, he had been undergoing treatment at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek. “The Namibian nation mourns the loss of a distinguished servant, a liberation struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution, and the pillar of the Namibian house,” expressed Mr. Mbumba. “In this moment of profound sorrow, I urge the nation to remain composed as the Government addresses all essential state arrangements, preparations, and other protocols,” expressed Mr. Mbumba.

He mentioned that the Cabinet would promptly convene to oversee the necessary state arrangements. Born in a northern Namibian village in 1941, Geingob was the country’s inaugural President outside the Ovambo ethnic group, constituting over half of the population. Engaging in activism against South Africa’s apartheid regime, which governed Namibia, he began his resistance during his early schooling years before being forced into exile. For nearly three decades, he resided in Botswana before relocating to the United States in 1964. Namibia is scheduled to conduct Presidential and National Assembly elections towards the conclusion of the year.