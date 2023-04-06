Happy Good Friday 2023 Quotes Wishes Sayings Sms Prayers Whatsapp Status Dp Images

Good Friday is just around the corner and the festival is celebrating every year on 14th April. This is one of the most important festivals for the Christian, apart from the whole Nation and globally it’s celebrating with much love and excitement. Happy Good Friday Images

Good Friday is a special event which is also known as the Holy Friday or Black Friday or Easter Friday. The celebration of the Good Friday is done by the Christian community in the memory of the execution of Jesus Christ and his death at the Calvary. The day fell during the Holy Week (as per the Christian calendar) and spent on remembering to his death. Happy Good Friday Prayers

Good Friday Bible Verses

1 Peter 2:24 – Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.

John 3:16-17 – For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

Mark 9:31 – For he taught his disciples, and said unto them, The Son of man is delivered into the hands of men, and they shall kill him; and after that he is killed, he shall rise the third day.

Mark 10:34 – And they shall mock him, and shall scourge him, and shall spit upon him, and shall kill him: and the third day he shall rise again.

Mark 8:31 – And he began to teach them, that the Son of man must suffer many things, and be rejected of the elders, and [of] the chief priests, and scribes, and be killed, and after three days rise again.

Though just two days after Holy Friday, it is Easter Day, and the Easter day is being celebrated for the Resurrection of Christ from the dead. The celebration of this day is mainly done by the Catholic and Anglican nations, and now the day became globally famous. Happy Holy Good Friday Pictures

In the countries including, the India and the US, Good Friday is declared the gazetted holiday announced by the respective national governments. People celebrate this day with full energy and zeal and enjoyment of the day should be done with the fullest.

Holy Friday Whatsapp Dp Fb Cover Hd Wallpaper Images

Good Friday Short Poems

GOOD FRIDAY POEM

I took a walk upon a hill called Calvary.

They had hung this man upon an old rugged tree.

His body was bruised and beaten so bad.

They had pressed a crown of thorns on this man’s head.

They had nailed his hands and nailed his feet.

He looked so very tired, he looked so very weak.

I pressed myself closer so that I may better see.

…………………………………………………………………………….

I asked the people who might this man be.

They said his name’s Jesus and he’s the Son of God.

A sacrifice he said he’s made for one and for all.

Then he cried, “My God, hast thou forsaken me.”

But that’s not the case for he came to make all men free.

He cried, “Father, forgive them” and bowed his head down.

I couldn’t speak or move, for I was totally spellbound.

…………………………………………………………………………….

The thief cried, “Jesus, remember me.”

He replied, “I go to Paradise and you’ll be with me.”

Jesus said to John, “Behold, now there’s your mother.”

For he said he’ll rise and sit at the right hand of his Father.

He looked towards his mother and said, “there’s your Son.”

And that’s all it took and the adoption was done.

…………………………………………………………………………….

He lifted his head and exclaimed that he thirst.

The crowd started to laugh and that made his pain worse.

He said, “Father, I commend my spirit to you.”

He looked towards Heaven and I looked up there too.

I heard music and praise from a heavenly host.

Jesus whispered “IT IS FINISHED,” and he gave up

his Ghost.

…………………………………………………………………………….

But that’s not how this story has to end.

For three days later, Jesus rises again.

…………………………………………………………………………….

The day starts with several traditions and customs including visiting the church and praying to Jesus with the main blessing they wish to seek that the whole nation should be happy.

Due to the Good Friday is celebrates to mark the memory of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ so the entire week is counted as the Holy Week for Christian and it is a part of the Paschal Triduum which enacts on Friday.

After Friday which is the Good Friday the celebration is going further on Sunday which is known as the Easter Sunday. It is also interesting to know that the Easter Sunday is can coincide with the Jewish observance of Passover. This festival is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Black Friday or Easter Friday or the Friday in Easter week.

The date of the holiday which is Good Friday as per the Gregorian calendar get the date of the celebration which can vary from one year to the next, and there is disagreement about its calculation.

Different countries due to celebrate the Good Friday is in a different way so it will be fascinating to know a different kind of celebration style. Like in one of the Christian majority country Germany, rejoices the day Good Friday in a simple way.

Good friday Pics Pictures

Good Friday Prayers

Good Friday Prayers

O Jesus, Who by reason of Thy burning love for us

hast willed to be crucified

and to shed Thy Most Precious Blood

for the redemption and salvation of our souls,

look down upon us here gathered together

in remembrance of Thy most sorrowful Passion and Death,

fully trusting in Thy mercy;

cleanse us from sin by Thy grace,

sanctify our toil,

give unto us and unto all those who are dear to us our

daily bread,

sweeten our sufferings,

bless our families,

and to the nations so sorely afflicted,

grant Thy peace,

which is the only true peace,

so that by obeying Thy commandments

we may come at last to the glory of heaven.

*************************************************

Let us pray. We beseech you, O God,

look upon this Your family

for whom our Lord Jesus Christ allowed Himself to

be betrayed

into the hands of wicked men

and to undergo the torment of the Cross.

In His Name grant our petition.

*************************************************

So after the Romans crucified Jesus, he was buried in a new tomb by Joseph of Arimathea but God raised him from the dead and Jesus come back from his grave to appeared in front of many people over a span of forty days before he finally reached into heaven.

Good Friday Quotes Sms Wishes

Good Friday. Way of the Cross. Fasting and abstinence. Examine conscience. Have a really blessed day.

****************************************

Good Friday marks the slaying of our Jesus. The unblemished lamb, the perfect sacrifice. He took our guilt and blame upon Himself so we could be with Him.

****************************************

Mercy, peace and love. May the grace and Lord surround you & be with you on Good Friday.

****************************************

May the glory of our Savior strengthen you and may His graces shine upon you on Good Friday and always!

****************************************

Very thankful for the many blessings the Lord has given me…Love you Lord. Happy Good Friday.

****************************************

Today we remember God’s great love for us. May this day bring new meaning and change in your life! Wishing all Christians a blessed Good Friday.

****************************************

On this Good Friday may we never forget the true meaning of Easter – ‘For when He was on the cross, I was on His mind.’

****************************************

Good Friday Messages Status Sayings

1). I am the witness to his bold passing. I am a token of his last guarantee, absolution. I am the CROSS Blessings on Good Friday.

*********************************************

2). He demonstrated to us the way. He has for some time been no more. In our souls, His name sparkles on. Wish you a favoured and Holy Friday.

*********************************************

3). Good Friday denote the killing of our Jesus, the unblemished sheep, the ideal penance. He assumed our blame and fault upon himself. So, we could be with Him in heaven.

*********************************************

4). Considering you and your family and asking that the Lord keeps you in His adoring consideration at all times. Have a favoured Good Friday!

*********************************************

5). “Emerge, sparkle; for thy light is come, and the grandness of the LORD is ascended upon thee. For, see, the murkiness should spread the earth, and gross dimness the general population: yet the LORD might emerge upon thee, and his brilliance might be seen upon thee.

*********************************************

6). Who his own self-exposed our wrongdoings in his own particular body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, ought to live unto nobility: by whose stripes ye were mended.

*********************************************

7). For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son. To be crucified & perished, for the sins of the world and saved humanity. May God bless us all on this. Good Friday!

*********************************************

8). Thinking of you on Good Friday and praying that the Lord keeps you in his loving care always.

*********************************************

9). On this holy day, may his light guide your path, may his love grace your heart. And may his sacrifice strengthen your soul!

*********************************************

10). Good Friday: The way of the Cross, fasting and abstinence. Examine consciousness. Have a day very blessed.

*********************************************

The country wants to dedicate the day to God and nature to have some peace of mind. While, other countries commemorates the day in lavish style including, dancing, horse racing and so on.

Actually after the resurrection of Jesus as per the Christian religious belief that, after Jesus died he rose again from the dead. It is the most important chapter of the Christian theology as per the Scriptures.

Good Friday is also celebrating to remember this story of the Christ also and Christian believes that their father Jesus Christ is always with them so they dedicate the day in the name of Jesus Christ.