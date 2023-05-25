Helen Holland Cause of Death? Woman Hit By Duchess of Edinburgh’s Police Motorcycle Dies

In this article, we are going to share a piece of news that has come out. Helen Holland Obituary, Helen was an old woman who died after being hit by a police motorcycle on 24 May. This article revolves around his accident details and obituary. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with the entire world get to know about the viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

On May 24, 2023, a woman died after being hit by a police motorcycle that was escorting the Duchess of Edinburg Sophie, through London. The deceased woman’s identity has been revealed as Helen Holland hailing from Birchanger in Essex. She fought for her life for almost two weeks but irreparable brain damage has finally ended her battle. Following her death, the Duchess of Buckingham Palace sent her heartfelt condolences to Helen’s family and shared her deep sadness. People from all around the world are looking for accident information while the police watchdog investigates the crash. Hence, stick with us till the very end, as well will cover details about Helen Holln’s obituary and accident.

Helen Holland Cause of Death?

A cherished great-grandmom from England who was hospitalized following her injuries after being hit by a police motorcycle leading the Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie earlier in May has sadly passed away, as per her family members. Following a tough battle for almost two weeks, Helen Holland died on May 24 due to several brain injuries after being hit by a police motorcycle. The accident took place when 81-year-old Helen was walking on a pedestrian side between Warwick Road and west crowell road in Earl’s Court, London, on May 10 afternoon. She was hospitalized after the accident and she was receiving special treatment. Sadly, her extreme brain injuries as well as severe injuries caused her death after two weeks. Helen was traveling to see her sister and the police motorcycle that hit her was escorting Edinburgh’s Duchess, Sophie.

The accident is currently being investigated, and Helen’s children and family hope justice will be served. Helen Holland’s death case has been gaining extreme media coverage and people are sending their prayers to her family. We have shared every single piece of news with you. So, stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates related to this case.