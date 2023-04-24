Highway 299 Accident: 2 Humboldt County Women killed in 3 Vehicle Crash

The breaking news about 2 Humboldt County women, who were killed in 3 vehicle crash on Highway 299. Recently, On Thursday afternoon, two women were killed in a crash. This news was confirmed by the California Highway Patrol. This accident took place on Highway 299 in Humboldt County. This news is gaining attention on the internet. People are searching for both women’s news on the web. Where this accident happened, on which date this accident happened. People want to know full information about their tragic death. If you want to know more about this news so, continue with the page till the end. let’s read in detail.

On early Thursday afternoon, two women were killed in a crash. According to the California Highway Patrol reports this crash involved three vehicles on Highway 299. Further, after 12:30 p.m. they responded to reports of the crash just west of Lord Ellis Summit between Blue Lake and Willow Creek, added by officers. They are both women driving vehicles. According to the sources, the woman whose vehicle crashed was named Derek McIntosh and another one from Mckineyville. Derek Mclntosh was 32 -year-old and the Mckinleyville woman was 21 years old. The accident happened in Humboldt County, Calif.

Highway 299 Accident

According to the CHP reports, the 21-year-old woman was driving a 2019 Hyundai Tucson eastbound while on the other hand, Derek Mclntosh was driving a Ford F-550 service truck westbound. A 30-year-old female passenger and a 21-year-old driver were both killed in this accident. After this horrific crash, they both were declared dead on the spot. Their local people rushed to the hospital for both, where they announced died. After their death, police confirmed both women’s death news to their families. Both families lost their loved ones. It is a very unfortunate death.

On Friday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office reports, the 21-year-old driver, who died in this crash was a property technician with the department, EmeraldWest. In this crash, many people were injured. Some got minor injuries. A 32-year-old woman Mclntosh had minor injuries. On the other side, 29-year-old Ryan Noland who was the semi-driver was not injured. Still police department is investigating, and they confirmed their death news to their families. It is a very tough time for their family. According to the reports, after this accident, Highway 299 was closed for two hours. Further, CHP added that everyone was wearing seatbelts. Still, officers investigated the fatal crash. If we get any other information about this fatal crash, we will post it on the same site.