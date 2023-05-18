How did Cliff Cerce die? Southern Gospel Fan Cliff Cerce Passed Away, Obituary

Recently the news has come on the internet that Cliff Cerce has passed away reportedly. He was an enthusiast of Southern Gospel and a member of The Cerces who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday. Recently the news has come on the internet that many people are very saddened and shocked by his death. Now many people are searching for Cliff Cerce’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Cliff Cerce was a fan of the Southern Gospel and part of The Cerce. He worked as the Cerce group’s manager, baritone, and pianist. All the music for the group is also composed by him. He was a resident of Paterson, New Jersey, and also served as a professor at a ministerial college, a lead pastor, an evangelist, a host of a live talk show on a Christian radio station, and a program director as well as associate pastor. He previously toured with The Gabriels and The Forerunners. Scroll down to the next age for more information about the news.

How did Cliff Cerce die?

Cliff Cerce is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday, 18 May 2023. His unexpected death news has been confirmed by his wife on Facebook. His body could no longer withstand the strain after developing pneumonia and having some fluid in his lungs in recent days.

Cliff was a very talented person who made his career by himself and achieved huge success due to his best work. He is survived by his beautiful wife Anita, three fantastic kids, their loving wives, and six amazing grandchildren. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked and they have been expressing their profound condolences and tributes to him on social media platforms.