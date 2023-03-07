How Did Cullen McRae Die? Former Video Coordinator Cullen McRae Passed Away

The Marlins is mourning the passing of their former video coordinator who has sadly passed away at the age of 49. Yes, the beloved Marlins member, Cullen McRae has gone from this world leaving his family and colleagues devastated. He was a resident of Bradenton City, Flordia. His sudden death news has made everyone upset including his friends, colleague, and known ones. Being a video coordinator, Cullen was a beloved father, friend, son, husband, and supporter of everything positive. He was a prominent figure who will be greatly missed by everyone. Keep reading to get more details here.

McRae’s father, Hall, and his older brother, Brain had a long prominent career as an MLB players, Cullen played concerted, but found his professional niche in the video room as a coordinator. Since the news of his death was confirmed on social media, his loved ones and close ones are paying tribute to him and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time. A Facebook post reads,” You are truly one of a kind, Cullen McRae.

How Did Cullen McRae Die?

I’m just sitting here staring at our messages from last night in total disbelief. My heart just aches. You will forever be missed my friend. Thank you for the happy memories, all the laughs and the endless conversations. I’ll never forget those wild eyes and that infectious smile. Rest easy, Cullen. This world isn’t the same without ya, Bud”.

According to the sources, the news of Cullen’s passing was the last day. Unfortunately, he took his last breath on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Since the news of his sudden passing was confirmed, the entire city is mourning his loss. He had the ability to bring out the best in those that he knew. We would like to tell you that the cause of Cullen’s passing has not been disclosed yet but our officials are trying to get these details.

Cullen McRae completed his graduation from Manatee High School and later, he went on to study Broadcast Journalism at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. He had a vast career in broadcasting, producing films and also videos for the MLB’s Marlins baseball team. Along with this, he had a career with Bang Bros in Miami. He started his broadcasting career after graduating from college in 2006. His contribution to sports is unforgettable. Cullen McRae will be always remembered by his family and friends.