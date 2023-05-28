How Did Ephraim Cook Die? Ephrain Cook From Murray Passed Away, Obituary

It is very sad to share that Ephrain Cook from Murray passed away and his death news is getting so much attention and popularity on the internet sites. Currently, his death news is the headline of the news channels, and this news attracts the interest of many people. He was a young climber and now his death news has broken the heart of his family members and loved ones. Lots of people are expressing their sorrows for his demise. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more related to his death in this article.

According to the reports, he took his last breath on Wednesday 24 May 2023, and he was 26 years old at the time of his death. It is shared that he does after falling from 100 feet while climbing Outside Corner in Big Cottonwood Canyon. It is shared that he was equipped with a full for safety and he fell and deceased from around 100 feet height. It is shared that he was with his girlfriend Sarah Radulic at the incident scene and his partner informed the police after this falling incident. Scroll down to know more about this incident and himself.

How Did Ephraim Cook Die?

Police received a call from his girlfriend who reported that her partner fell while climbing and police arrived at the incident place. After reaching the incident scene, police began an investigation and confirmed that he died at the incident place. His partner made a call to the police at about 12:22 pm on Wednesday. He was one of the famous rock climbers and formations in Big Cottonwood Canyon. Before his death, 12 days ago news also shared that two climbers died after falling in another area of Big Cottonwood Canyon where one passed away and another was injured seriously.

Social media is flooded with tributes and many popular personalities also expressed their sadness for his demise by commenting and posting on social media platforms. He finished his education from Murray High School in 2016. He was one of the beloved of his family members, family, and loved ones. Many popular climbers and popular celebrities also expressed their love for him. There is no information coming out related to his funeral and final rites events. Lots of people are sharing their condolences for him and supporting his family at this painful moment.