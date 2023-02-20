How did Gary Shores die? Toledo Radio Personality Gary Shores Passed Away, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Gary Shores has passed away recently. He was a longtime radio host at WTOD and WKKO-FM K100. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. His close ones are very saddened by his sudden death as no one thought that he would lose his life suddenly. Now many people are very curious to know about Gary Shores and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Gary Shores was a very amazing personality who was a long-time radio host at WTOD and WKKO-FM ” K100″. He was better known for his time hosting the famous morning show “Shores and Steele,” In 2012 he retired to focus on his health. He was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. He made radio magic on K-100 for more than 20 years. He was a very respected person who achieved huge success due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How did Gary Shores die?

longtime K-100 broadcaster Gary Shores is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday, 19 February 2023 around 5 pm. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have been very saddened by his sudden death and now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. He died due to kidney cancer. His passing news has been confirmed by his longtime on-air partner’s daughter. She suffered from a lung infection, pulmonary fibrosis and kidney cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please complete the article.

He was a very talented person and he will be missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. Friends and former coworkers of Shores took to social media Sunday to pay tribute to Shores and express their deep condolences to his family.