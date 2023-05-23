How did Kirk Arrington die? Former Metal Church Drummer Kirk Arrington Dies at 61

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking with you that a very famous drummer Kirk Arrington has passed away recently. He was a very talented person who is not more among his close and he took his last breath at the age of 61 on Monday. Recently the news has come on the internet as soon as this news circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. Now many people are very curious to know about Kirk Arrington and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Kirk Arrington was a very former Metal Church drummer and he was a member of his bands Garden of Eden, Metal Church, and Vanderhoof. He served for Metal Church from 1982 to 1995, from 1998 to 1999, and from 2000 to 2006. He may be seen on the Metal Church album, beginning with the 1983 Four Hymns demo and ending with the 2004s The Weight of The World. In 1980 he has been founded in San Franciso by David Wayne on vocals, Kurdt Vanderhoof and Craig Wells on guitar, Duke Erickson on bass, and Kirk Arrington on drums. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How did Kirk Arrington die?

Drummer Kirk Arrington is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday 22 May 2023 when he was 61 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by a Metal Church. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very broken by his death and now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away after an illness. But his exact cause of death has not been disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Kirk Arrington was a very amazing personality who achieved a huge success due to his best work and he will be missed by his close ones. Since his passing news went out on social media due to his death many people are very stunned and heartbreaking. Now many people have been expressing their profound condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms. May Kirk Arrington's soul rest in peace.