How Did Sreela Majumdar Die? Favourite Actor of Directors Like Mrinal Sen, Dies at 65

Good day, Today a news has come stating that At the age of 65, Sreela Majumdar, a beloved actor admired by directors such as Mrinal Sen, has passed away. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. Having battled cancer for the last three years, Sreela Majumdar, aged 65, has succumbed to the illness. She is survived by her husband and son. Renowned for her impactful performances, Sreela Majumdar, a favored actor among esteemed filmmakers like Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal, and Prakash Jha, passed away at her Kolkata residence on Saturday, as confirmed by her family.

The 65-year-old actor had been battling cancer for the past three years and is survived by her husband and son. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences, acknowledging Sreela’s prowess as a formidable actor who portrayed remarkable roles in numerous significant Indian films. Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remarked, “It is a significant loss for the Bengal film industry, and we will fondly remember her remarkable presence. My sympathies to her family.”

How Did Sreela Majumdar Die?

Sreela Majumdar gained acclaim for her notable roles in Mrinal Sen’s films, including ‘Ekdin Pratidin’ (And Quiet Rolls the Dawn, 1980), ‘Kharij’ (The Case is Closed, 1982), and ‘Akaler Sandhane’ (In Search of Famine; 1981). She played pivotal roles in Shyam Benegal’s ‘Mandi’ (Market Place, 1983), Prakash Jha’s ‘Damul’ (Bonded Until Death, 1985), and Utpalendu Chakraborty’s ‘Chokh’ (Eye, 1983). Her final film, ‘Palan,’ directed by Kaushik Ganguly, received widespread acclaim last year, serving as a sequel to ‘Ekdin Pratidin.’ With a total of 43 films to her credit, Majumdar’s contributions were significant. Notably, she was recognized for her sensitive voice dubbing for Aishwarya Rai in Rituparno Ghosh’s film ‘Chokher Bali’ (A Passion Play, 2003).

Expressing condolences, Rituparna Sengupta, a younger colleague in the industry, remarked, “She delivered numerous memorable performances under the guidance of filmmakers like Mrinal Sen and others. The industry could have made better use of her talent.” Having contributed to a total of 43 films, Sreela Majumdar was recognized for her poignant voice dubbing for Aishwarya Rai in Rituparno Ghosh’s ‘Chokher Bali’ (A Passion Play, 2003). Her last appearance was in Kaushik Ganguly’s ‘Palan,’ a sequel to ‘Ekdin Pratidin,’ garnering widespread critical acclaim last year. Following her passing, numerous actors and directors extended their condolences. Rituparna Sengupta, a Bengali film actor who shared the screen with Sreela in multiple films, lamented, “She delivered countless memorable performances under the guidance of filmmakers like Mrinal Sen and others. The industry could have harnessed her talent more effectively.”