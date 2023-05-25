Is Quando Rondo Dead or Alive? Rapper Death Hoax Rumours Debunked

Recently the name Quando Rondo has come on the internet and it is trending on social media platforms due to his shooting news. Since the news has come on the web and it went viral on many social networking sites. This shocking news left the music industry and fans in disbelief. Now many people are searching for Quando Rondo’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know whether Quando Rondo is alive or not. In this article, we will inform you about whether Quando Rondo is alive or not. Here we have more about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

After the painful incident in Los Angeles, the artist Quando Rondo discovered himself amid a shooting. A group of attackers reached a West Hollywood gas station and unleashed gunfire, tragically resulting in the death of a person Swifty has been taken to the nearby hospital. The suspects fled the location in a white sedan. Rondo and his accomplices were later stopped for questioning by law enforcement in an attempt to escape. Videos capturing Quando’s relationship with the police quickly made their way across social media platforms. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Is Quando Rondo Dead or Alive?

As per the spokesperson for Rondo, the rapper was really present during the recent shooting, which fatally took the life of another person. Geartfylly, Rando himself did not sustain any wounds and he is reportedly safe. The representative also urged respect for his privacy during this challenging time. The news comes almost two years after a previous incident involving Rondo’s friend, Timothy “Lul Tim” Leakes, who was reportedly involved in the November 2020 murder of King Von. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Quando Rondo is alive and he is totally fine and safe and his passing news is just a rumor. So police should not believe such news without any confirmation. Quando Rondo is a very well-known American rapper and his real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman. He is also a singer, and songwriter from Savannah, Georgia who made his career by himself. Recently, the rapper is making headlines as the subject of fake news. He is not dead and he is totally fine.