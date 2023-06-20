Is Xenobia Brewster Dead or Still Alive? Xenobia Clayton Twin Death – Obituary

In this article, we are going to give information about Xenobia Clayton. Currently, her news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for her in massive quantities. People have very eager to know about her. We know that such type of news is easy to get viral on social media and pulls a lot of attention and everyone knows that some people are getting blind in front of fame and do all those things which are practically not good to do. People want to know whether she is still alive or dead. In this article, we will give information about her death news which is gone viral.

According to the sources, Xenobia Clayton’s rumors are coming that she is no more. She was an American civil rights leader and broadcasting executive. She was born on August 30, 1930. She was widely known for Civil rights activism. Further, In 1967, when black-and-white television was basically white, Clayton launched her own television show as host of The Xernona Clayton Show on the then-Atlanta CBS affiliate, WAGA-TV. She later joined Turner Broadcasting, where she first served as a producer of documentary specials and later was a director of public relations. She became a corporate vice president for urban affairs in 1988.

Is Xenobia Brewster Dead or Still Alive?

As per reports, the Trumpet Foundation was established by Xernona Clayton. Xernona and her twin sister Xenobia were born in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Her parents were administrators of Indian affairs from Tennessee State Agricultural and Industrial College in Nashville, Tennessee. Further, Xernona now serves as the chair, president, and CEO of the Trumpet Awards Foundation which was formed in 2004. In 1993, to honor the work and performances of Black people in a range of industries, she created the Trumpet Awards, an annual program televised by the TBS network and distributed internationally to over 185 countries.

The 92 years old Clayton and her twin sister, Xenobia, were born on August 30, 1930. Xernona and Xenobia, with whom she had a majorette act called ‘The Brewster Twins’ in high school and college, attended Tennessee State University, where they were ‘Co-Miss Everything.’ Clayton got her degree in music. She really loved music. She also worked in National Urban League for a long time. Her husband’s name is Martin Luther King Jr. People are searching that Xenobia still alive or dead so let us tell you that she is still alive and doing well in her life. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.