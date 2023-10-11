Israel-Palestine War: Remarks by President Biden on the Terrorist Attacks

Currently, the Israel and Palestine war is becoming more topic all over the world. The entire nation’s presidents are reacting to the Israel and Palestine war. There are many countries that have come to support Israel after the war between Israel and Palestine. As per the reports, there are almost 180 countries are coming to support in this tough time of Israelis. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines and gaining a lot of attention from the viewers. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news continue with this page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, on Tuesday various countries’ leaders such as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, France President Macron, and many other leaders talked about the support of Israel. They all shared a joint statement on the war between Israel and Palestine. The statement says that “steadfast and united support” for the state of Israel and “unequivocal condemnation” of Hamas. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

Israel-Palestine War

Further, in the war between Israel and the Hamas group, there are many innocent people killed and many are kidnapped by the Hamas group. The death toll increased by over 1,000 so far. The Palestinian militant group surprise attacked Israel on Saturday night. The attack took place in Gaza. After the surprise attack from the Palestinian militant group, the leader of Israel announced the war and response to the Palestinian militant group. Moreover, the leader of the country’s statement said “Hamas has no clear justification and no rightfulness. Israel is continuously giving a befitting reply to the Palestinian militant group. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

Recently, the Palestinian militant group killed over 200 people group who were in the music event. The death toll is increasing day by day. The world described Hamas as a horror. The Palestinian militant group brutally killed many people’s families in their homes. The moment this war news was shared it went viral and left the whole world in shock. The Palestinian militant group captivates many children, women, and many family groups. Many countries said that they would support the Israel country. Many people are against Palestine. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.