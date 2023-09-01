Jack Sonni Cause of Death? Guitarist Jack Sonni Passed Away, Death – Obituary

There is the saddest news is coming forward related to the death of Jack Sonni. Yes, you heard right Jack is no more and his death news is continuously running in the trends of the internet and social media pages. He was an American writer, musician, marketing executive, and most popular as the other guitarist in Dire Straits. His death news broke the hearts of fans and loved ones who are expressing thier sadness for his loss. Many are searching online to know more about his death and himself, so we made an article and shared all the details related to his demise.

As per the exclusive reports, he died on Wednesday 30 August 2023 and he was 68 years old at the time of his demise. He left his community and fans saddened. The cause of his death is not revealed and not much information has been shared related to his exact death cause. Presently, there is no information has been shared about his exact death caused by any of his family or friends. We will update our article after getting more details related to his death and mention it in our article.

Jack Sonni Cause of Death?

His complete name was John Thomas Sonni and he was born on 9 December 1954 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, United States. He was drawn to music from an early age. Initially, he learned piano, then trumpet and then he found his skills in playing guitar when he was only 14 years old. He won the hearts of people with his guitar skills and he also contributed significantly to Dire Straits’ success during their renowned “Brothers in Arms” period. He joined the band at a critical juncture and became a member of this band. His performance on the song “The Man’s Too Strong” from the “Brothers in Arms” album helped him to create a strong career in the music industry.

He studied at the University of Connecticut and also attended the Hartford Conservatory of Music. He met New York session guitarist Elliott Randall after finishing his graduation and began his career as a guitarist. He has a large number of fans around the world who are now expressing their sorrows for his loss by commenting and posting online. He had performed at multiple events and won the hearts of many fans by his performance. Now, his deceased news made everyone saddened. Not many details have been shared yet related to his death.