James Abourezk Death Reason? Former U.S. Senator James Abourezk Passed Away at 92

James Abourezk, a Democratic politician and American attorney sadly passed away at the age of 92. He was a former United States senator and United States representative from South Dakota. The late politician grew up on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, who became the first Arab American U.S. Senator and Advocate for populist causes. Unfortunately, James Abourezk took his last breath on Saturday, February 24, at his home in Sioux Falls, S.D. The former politician died on his 92nd birthday. It is not easy to believe that James has gone from this world leaving his community and followers shattered.

Born as James George Abourezk on February 24, 1931 in Wood, South Dakota, US. He was the son of Charles Abourezk and Lena. His father was the owner of two general stores. His parents were Lebanese Christian immigrants. He grew up in the Wood and lived in South Dakota. Well, the politician also served in the United States Navy during the Korean War between 1948 to 1952. He also served in the military service and after that, he earned a degree in Civil engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City in 1961 and JD degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law in Vermillion in 1966.

Later, he began his career as a politician and joined the Democratic Party and remained active in South Dakota. He ran for Attorney General of South Dakota but was defeated by Gordon Mydland in 1968. During his entire career in politics, he earned huge respect and love from the natives of the city. He was a member of the U.S House of Representatives from South Dakota’s 2nd District from January 1971 to January 1973. Abourezk family didn’t announce the funeral and obituary of James yet. He will be always remembered by his family and colleagues. Stay tuned with us to know more details.